An inside look at The Crawfish Hole during peak crawfish season

In March especially during Lent, Crawfish season is at its peak!

KBTX's Fallon Appleton got an inside look at Bryan/College Station live crawfish supplier, The Crawfish Hole.

The Crawfish Hole owner, Chad Hanks first learned the business from helping his stepdad in Louisiana during the busy season.

"I started learning the business, and got addicted to it and really enjoyed it," said Hanks.

Then in 2011, he started The Crawfish Hole here in B/CS. Even though he is not in Louisiana anymore, Hanks brings the taste and quality of Louisiana mudbugs right here to the area.

Several times a week, The Crawfish Hole staff makes trips to his family's place in Lousiana to pickup their crawfish, and before he gets there, his family goes to various farms and docks to select which mudbugs The Crawfish Hole will get, according to Hanks.

Hanks accredits his quality product to his family connections in Louisiana.

A unique aspect of The Crawfish Hole operation is that they have a commercial size washer on-site, so customers can purchase washed live mudbugs that are ready to cook. To see it action, see the media player.

"We are open seven days a week," said Hanks. "During the week we can still offer retail customers crawfish by appointment only and of course on Friday, Saturday and Sunday we have set retail hours."

"I think the volume we can bring in and the fact we are so flexible in helping people has allowed us to be different."

The Crawfish Hole also provides crawfish to several businesses and grocery stores in town.

According to Hanks, starting on Mar. 20 and through the weekend several of his restaurant customers will be selling crawfish to-go, so customers can still get their fix during the COVID-19 outbreak. These restaurants are Shipwreck Grill, Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, Juicy Crawfish & Seafood and Quarry Bar & Grill.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, The Crawfish Hole has made some adjustments to how they operate.

"Right now for retail customers were are still open as normal," said Hanks. "We are just asking people to have one person in the shop in our retail area at a time. We will take the order, take the payment and then we will load the crawfish up in their vehicle like we have always done."

Want to purchase crawfish?

The types of crawfish you can purchase at The Crawfish Hole are:

-Field run - Straight from the source and need to be washed. (full sacks only).

-Washed - Ready to cook. (full and half sacks available).

-Selects - Graded crawfish similar to meat grades (full sacks only, preorder only).

-Personal sack - (5lbs washed crawfish + seasoning).

"Our prices are based on the Louisiana Market Price which varies weekly depending on supply," according to The Crawfish Hole's website. "Prices for the week are determined each Monday. We offer wholesale and retail prices. Please call for pricing."

To place an order you can call or text, 979-571-7863.

Never tried crawfish before, but want to cook up some mudbugs at home? See the media player for a step by step guide on how to eat them or click here.