An inside look into Round Top's fall antiques show 2019

“I like to think of Round Top as Heaven on 237. This little little bubble between 290 and 71 right in the middle of 237 is what Round Top is,” said Humble Donkey Studio owner and artist John Lowery.

Starting September 19 through October 6, the town of Round Top attracts vendors and visitors from across the nation for a unique shopping experience.

“Generally speaking it’s a town of 90 people, and year-round we have over 40 retail stores. We have 6 restaurants. We have 200 bed and breakfasts, so year round we are serving people that come to town, and it’s a great place to be, but twice a year you can flip that town of 90 people to 90,000. Because all up and down 237, you've got temporary venues, tents, and other venues that set up all along that way, and literally it is a shopping mecca for antiques and home goods,” said Lowery.

John Lowery, owner and artist of the Humble Donkey Studio, is also the president of the Round Top Chamber of Commerce. When asked to describe Round Top he said, “If you were to combine antique shopping with Mardi Gras…It’s very festive.”

The Humble Donkey Studio is one of the 40 permanent retail stores in Round Top, and fits in perfectly with the charm of the town. It has art, antiques, jewelry, donkey merchandise, and of course donkey humor and charm.

It features jewelry and apparel by Mallory et Cie, a Californian who fell in love with Round Top and moved to the town permanently. Her jewelry features a mix-and-match experience for shoppers to create their own personalized look with a French flair. Her pieces are located full time at the Humble Donkey Studio and this week The Arbors in the fashion tent during this year’s fall antique week.

