The 24th annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is on Wednesday, December 4.

The Food for Families food drive benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank and local pantries across the community. Both groups rely on the generosity of the community during this time.

Before the event, KBTX is giving you an inside look at the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

According to “Hunger in America 2014,” a study that included the Brazos Valley Food Bank, “One out of every five individuals in the Brazos Valley [are food insecure].”

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is a regional collection center of food that serves Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Burleson, Madison, and Robertson counties, and the goal is to find outlets to distribute the food to people who need it, according to Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director, Theresa Mangapora.

The vision of the Brazos Valley Food Bank is “a hunger-free Brazos Valley,” according to The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s website.

“We focus a lot at our food bank on a variety of food and the nutritional value of the food,” said Mangapora. “Just because you are poor or you are in a situation where your needs aren’t met, we don’t want to give people junk... We want to have available to them what the rest of us have available, and they can choose what they have to eat.”

Donations will be collected at the Brazos Center in Bryan, but also at the Kimbro Center, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, 6:00a.m. to 7:00p.m., St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, 6:00a.m to 7:00p.m. and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“The satellite drives have really been a game-changer for our partner agencies because they get to volunteer at those sites, they get to see the donors, they get to take that food home that you brought to their food pantry that day, and they can already get an idea of how long that will last them.”

Whether you are donating in Bryan, Madisonville, Caldwell, Hearne or College Station, your donation makes an impact.

“We are supporting the sustainability of those organizations, which means that if you are somebody that needs food you can rely on them being open. It is so heartwarming for me to think that everybody that comes out on this day, cares about their neighbors this much if they ever needed food they can rely on it.”

For more on how to participate in the 2019 KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, see below:

The holidays are a time when family and friends come together. As the family of KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, December 4th at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 24th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

During this event, we will broadcast live throughout the day as we work to alleviate hunger in the Brazos Valley.

Shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort that benefits the mobile pantry operated by the Brazos Valley Food Bank, your local non-profit organization “seeking to eliminate hunger by the distribution of food and grocery products through a network of nonprofit organization while providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger.”

Together we can make a difference.

To your family, from our family at KBTX-TV, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Items Needed

(Please Remember, Non-perishables only! No homemade or perishable items will be accepted.)

Beans (canned or dried)

Vegetables (canned)

Canned Meats

Cereal (family size)

Cereal (individual size)

Cereal Bars

Chili

Coffee

Diapers (child & adult)

Flour

Fruits (canned)

Mac n’ Cheese

Fruit cups (shelf stable)

Granola Bars

Jam/Jelly

Juice Boxes (individual size)

Ketchup & Mustard

Vienna Sausages (poptop)

Oatmeal

Paper Towel

Peanut Butter

Pudding (shelf stable)

Rice Ravioli

Pasta

Sugar

Soup (regular and pop top)

Toilet Paper

Tuna (regular and pop top)

Tuna/Chicken Salad kits

Bottled Water