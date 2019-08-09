An update from El Paso after shooter admits to targeting 'Mexicans'

Day by day, the 22 people killed in a mass shooting in El Paso are being laid to rest.

On Friday, the news broke that the shooter told police he was targeting "Mexicans" that day at the El Paso Walmart.

Julian Aguilar is a border reporter for the Texas Tribune, KBTX's non-profit, non-partisan coverage partners based in Austin.

Aguilar gave KBTX an update on the words and actions he is seeing from El Paso residents in the wake of this act of domestic terror.

See the video player above for the full conversation.