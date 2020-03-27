Analyzing the COVID-19 economic stimulus relief package

President Trump signed what may prove to be the landmark bill of his presidency Friday afternoon.

It's a roughly $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at keeping the economy afloat during the economic slowing caused by social distancing.

Kirby Goidel, the director of the Texas A&M University Public Policy Research Institute joined First News at Four to break down the historic bill.

Goidel notes how impressive the bipartisan support the bill received was.

"On this, it's both an economic and a public health crisis," Goidel says, "so, at the end of the day, both sides came together to get this done."

He also notes that each side was able to take a small victory away from the battle over details and give the country a well balanced, and much needed economic lifeline.

