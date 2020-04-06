Analzying the national & global response to COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis is tasking the best and brightest among us to find innovative solutions to complex issues.

Some of those innovators are right here in College Station at the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy in the Bush School of Government and Public Policy at Texas A&M University.

Retired Brig. General, and the current Executive Director of the Albritton Center, Kim Field along with her colleagues and Academic Advisors Jasen Castillo and John Schuessler joined First News at Four for a series of conversations on the national and global strategy and response to COVID-19.

In this first conversation, the trio tackles the question: Was the world, and more specifically the U.S., ready for a pandemic like this?

All three generally agreed that while yes, the U.S. was ready for a pandemic like this, the actual implementation was lacking for a variety of reasons.

