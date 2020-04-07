Texas A&M experts analyze the national & global response to COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis is tasking the best and brightest among us to find innovative solutions to complex issues.

Some of those innovators are right here in College Station at the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy in the Bush School of Government and Public Policy at Texas A&M University.

Retired Brig. General Kim Field, the current Executive Director of the Albritton Center, and her colleagues and academic advisors Jasen Castillo and John Schuessler joined First News at Four for a series of conversations on the national and global strategy and response to COVID-19.

In this second conversation, the group analyzes the U.S. military's response to the pandemic and what kind of leadership role the U.S. should take in the effort to slow the spread.

Field and Schuessler provide two viewpoints on what the U.S. military has done thus far.

The group also discussed the complexities of leadership in a global pandemic.

