Anderson-Shiro CISD cancels classes due to illnesses

Anderson-Shiro CISD announced it is canceling classes on Thursday due to an increasing number of students who are out sick.

The district announced on Facebook: "Anderson-Shiro CISD absenteeism has slightly dropped again as of today. With this information and as the week is closer to the end, we have decided to close school tomorrow Thursday, February 13, 2020."

Students were also scheduled to be off Friday and next Monday.

ASCISD will resume class as normal on Tuesday, February 18.

