Anderson-Shiro superintendent discusses early start, pay raises and guardian policy

As students prepare to head back to school, KBTX is interviewing superintendents from around the area. Monday, Scott Beene of Anderson-Shiro CISD appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning.

"Anderson-Shiro is now a district of innovation, so we start early," Beene said. The first day of class is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14.

On Monday night, Beene says the school board will adopt the district's compensation package. "We have about 127 staff members in our district and everyone will see a pay increase [and] insurance increase, hopefully."

The 2019-2020 school year will be the second year that Anderson-Shiro has trained and armed staff members on campus to keep students safe. Dubbed the Guardian Policy, Beene says it has been very positive for the community.

"It has definitely made us think of safety in a lot of different ways. Our staff has bought into it, our community has bought into it and it's really a non-subject in our district," Beene said.

Throughout the month of August, BVTM will interview at least a dozen superintendents from local districts. Tune in weekdays from 5:00 - 7:00 a.m. on KBTX.