Advertisement

Angry woman coughed on 1-year-old’s face at Calif. restaurant, mother says

Mother Mireya Mora is hopeful her 1-year-old son won't catch COVID-19 following the incident, which she believes may have been motivated by race. (Source: Mireya Mora/KGO/CNN)
Mother Mireya Mora is hopeful her 1-year-old son won't catch COVID-19 following the incident, which she believes may have been motivated by race. (Source: Mireya Mora/KGO/CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in California are searching for a woman accused of coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a frozen yogurt shop because she believed his mother was not properly socially distancing.

Mother Mireya Mora took her 1-year-old son in a stroller last Friday to a Yogurtland location in San Jose, California. She says while they were standing in a line, a female customer in front of her got mad, saying Mora was too close to her.

“It happened so quick, and I was in shock that she got close, she took off her mask really fast and she coughed in my son’s face,” Mora said. “Coughing on someone’s face, she did it on purpose. It’s not that she coughed on accident. No, she purposely coughed on my son’s face.”

Mora says her son had a slight fever following the incident but is feeling better. She is hopeful he won’t catch COVID-19.

“If he were to get sick… I can’t even imagine,” she said.

Police

surveillance video of the incident Monday, asking for the public’s help to identity the suspect in the assault case. They say she coughed near the 1-year-old’s face at least twice.

Mora believes the incident was motivated by race.

“I believe this woman might be racist… Me and my grandma are Hispanic, and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 60s with a medium build. She was wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit.

Copyright 2020 KGO, Mireya Mora via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the Brazos Valley as additional storms could produce flooding into Wednesday morning.

News

Louisiana fugitive arrested in Bryan

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Bryan police arrest Lousiana fugitive.

News

Police find two B/CS residents with drugs inside stolen car

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Police find a large amount of meth, several sets of other car keys, and more inside of a stolen vehicle.

News

Gov. Abbott: The safest place is inside your home

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
The governor said the virus is gaining speed in Brazos County.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault case

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
In a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, Pennsylvania’s highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial in 2018, which ended with his conviction.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 6/23

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

National

LIVE: Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National Politics

After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Fey asks to pull ’30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface.