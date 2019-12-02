Anheuser-Busch delivers cans of water to local fire department

With a significant portion of the operating budget continually allocated to hydration items such as water, juice, and sports drinks over the long season of fighting wildland and structure fires, Calvert firefighter Erik Maiorano took the initiative to apply for a grant to help cover the cost.

But this grant wasn’t distributed in the form of money. Discovered while browsing the National Volunteer Fire Council website, Maiorano jumped on the opportunity and secured the delivery of a full pallet of canned water provided by Anheuser-Busch.

“I had previous experience writing grants and wanted to bring some of that here to help the city of Calvert,” said Maiorano. “I saw this opportunity and knew it would be a great way to redistribute funding to other critical resources such as station upkeep and vehicle maintenance.”

Maiorano continued to explain that when Calvert was awarded the grant he was ecstatic.

“There is a lot of competition for these types of grants all across the country,” Maiorano clarified.

“For Calvert to be the recipient of the grant is a major asset to the department.”

When saving lives and property is the main focus, it continues to be important to stay hydrated during an extended period of hot and heavy work. “Rehab is an important component of the firefighting process”, Assistant Fire Chief and County Commissioner Keith Petit explained.

“We certainly want to thank Anheuser-Busch for providing our department with water because keeping firefighters hydrated during an emergency helps us maintain the crew not only for that emergency, but to remain ready for anything else that might come up.”

Petit continued by emphasizing how this grant helps the department be in a better position to fulfill the responsibility to better serve the citizens of Calvert and the surrounding community.

While at first glance resembling beer cans complete with the Anheuser-Busch logo, the cans are also stamped with a prominent “WATER” designation. 96 cases of canned water were recently delivered to Calvert Fire Station with the promise of more on the way.

The grant serves regions from across the country and focuses on departments responding to higher volumes of wildland fires.