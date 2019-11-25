Annual Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Sale kicks off Friday

The smell of pine trees filled the air Monday morning when the members of the College Station Noon Lions Club unloaded hundreds of Christmas trees across from the College Station Police Department.

The annual Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Sale has been kicking off the Christmas season for almost 60 years.

Lori Hoffmann has been volunteering at the lot for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been doing this since I was maybe four,” said Hoffmann. “I love seeing the same people come back every year; they’re like ‘You’re that girl,” so it’s super cool.”

Hoffmann now travels from San Antonio to volunteer at the tree sale.

“We come out, we unload the truck, and everyone pitches in, and we get all the trees in the lot that way they’re ready for right after Thanksgiving,” said Hoffmann.

Former chair of the tree sale, Carol Binzer has watched 22-year-old Lori Hoffmann grow up right before her eyes.

“She has a servant’s heart,” said Binzer. “She was interested in getting these trees sold to raise money for other kids.”

The Noon Lions Club donates all of the funds they receive from the sales to local charities and non-profits.

“I just think it’s important that everyone has an opportunity to experience Christmas,” said Hoffmann. “I think my favorite thing is that all the money that is raised here goes back to a charity.”

Hoffmann would beg her father, also a Noon Lions Club member, to take her to the lot and sell trees.

“I mean, Lions would sit down if she was on the lot because you wouldn’t want to deprive her of being the number one salesgirl,” said Binzer.

Despite her title of selling the most trees every year, there’s one thing that keeps her coming back every year.

“No matter what you’re going through, a Christmas tree just makes you come in and say, ‘Yes.’ It just brings joy, and I think that around this time of year, it’s especially important,” said Hoffman.

The Christmas Tree Sale will officially open on Friday and will remain open until they run out of trees. You can pick yourself up a tree from 4:00-9:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. on weekends.