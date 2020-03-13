Annual dog show in Grimes County set for this weekend

With many community events canceling or postponing their events, the Brazos Valley Kennel Club says their annual dog show is going on as scheduled.

At the show 850 area dogs ranging from 126 different breeds will compete in conformation, obedience and rally competitions.

Every year the club raises money for a charity. This year they will be benefiting Texas Search and Rescue Dogs.

Ryanne Stahl who is a junior competitor joined us Friday morning to talk about her experience showing her dog.

"It's awesome," Stahl said. "It gives you an opportunity to be with your pet and show how awesome they are. It's a really cool experience."

The show is happening on March 14 starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. The event is free of admission but organizers say dogs who are not participating will not be allowed in.