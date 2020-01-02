Annual event aims to help Brazos Valley children and families in need

The Ronald McDonald House helps support families while their little ones are getting treatment at area hospitals but they need your help to be able to do that.

One way you can help out is at the annual Starlight Affair. It's a night filled with fun to help carry the organization throughout the year helping families in the community.

The enchanting evening will feature cocktails, live music, wine toss, and a spirited live auction.

The event will be held on March 20 at the Traditions Club. Tickets are $175 for individuals and $300 for couples. They can be bought