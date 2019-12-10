Scotty's House annual fundraiser offers grand prize

The seventh annual Great American Steak Out is coming up and you have the chance to win a brand new truck!

It is the signature fundraising event for Scotty's House happening on April 24. All proceeds raised will support their mission of providing safety, healing, and justice for children victimized by abuse.

For the first year, you have the opportunity to win a 2019 F-150 SuperCrew. Tickets for that raffle are $200. Sponsorships are also available.

Tickets and sponsorship's can be bought online.