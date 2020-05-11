Another inmate death in Huntsville likely connected to COVID-19, says TDCJ

The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice regrets to inform you of the deaths of 3 offenders likely connected to the coronavirus.

77-year-old James Powers died May 10, 2020 after being in the intensive care unit of Hospital Galveston. Powers was hospitalized from the Ellis Unit in Huntsville on May 5th, suffering from COVID-19 possible symptoms. He also suffered from a number of preexisting conditions and did test positive for the virus. Powers had served 9 years of a 20-year sentence out of Taylor County. Powers family declined an autopsy, but the presumed contributing cause of death is COVID-19.

Alfredo De La Vega died May 5, 2020 at a local hospital he was 54 years old. Delavega suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions. He was transported from the Montford Unit in Lubbock to a local hospital on April 27th suffering from possible COVID-19 symptoms. Delavega had served 20 years of a 20 sentence out of Bexar County. The results of preliminary autopsy suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death.

On April 29, 2020 79-year-old Bennie Skinner died after being in the intensive care unit of Wadley Hospital. Skinner was hospitalized from the Telford Unit in New Boston on April 21st, suffering from COVID-19 possible symptoms. He also suffered from a number of preexisting conditions and did test positive for the virus. Skinner had served 30 years of a Life sentence out of Parker County. Skinner’s family declined an autopsy, but the presumed cause of death is COVID-19 pneumonia.

There are an additional 20 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.

In total there are 640 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,711 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 82 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.

20,123 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.

PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN 41,058 offenders impacted.

Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Cole, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lychner, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.