Another, less widespread round of storms possible Thursday

To Be Concise: Severe weather is possible again Thursday. We're not expecting storms to be nearly as widespread or as strong this afternoon, but afternoon/evening plans may require a quick trip indoors.

An upper level low is taking its sweet time exiting the area, and small disturbances are still going to move our way into the afternoon and evening hours today. The biggest question: whether ingredients will come together to pop up storms, and exactly where will storms pop up?

The greatest risk with any storm that develops will be for strong wind and large hail, once again. It is worth mentioning that the threshold for large hail does appear to be lower this afternoon, but there will still be adequate fuel (daytime heating providing a good bit of heat here at the surface) to support hail.

Latest hi-res model data has focused more on the far southern Brazos Valley and closer to the coast. This is encouraging for our severe weather chances today, but it's best to stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening in case these storms pop up a little farther north. If we are to see local development, the best chance for a strong storm would be post 3pm to about 10pm tonight. Stay up to date online and on air as necessary and get ready for a LOT more sunshine, coming soon!