Another round of fog likely Wednesday

The perfect combo of low level moisture, early evening clear skies, and very light wind has already led to another round of fog formation across our eastern counties Tuesday evening.

Current plan is for the fog to expand to most of the area by or before midnight, and likely hang tough through the overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute.

Things will look very similar to Monday night / Tuesday morning. Keep it easy on the roads, especially two lane, two way highways with lots of bends and curves. Remember, high beam headlights will actually make it harder for not only you, but oncoming traffic to see the road around them.

Fog should clear a little earlier Wednesday than what we saw Tuesday morning, but prepare for a slower commute once again.

Another round of fog is not ruled out by Thursday morning, but drier, cooler air coming as late as this weekend should kick out moisture for long enough to bring some sunshine by Saturday/Sunday.