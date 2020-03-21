Another round of rain & thunderstorms Saturday evening

Friday was a wet and rumbly day for the Brazos Valley. Rain totals generally ranged between 1/2" and 1" across the area.

Another quick round of rain and thunderstorms is expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

Active weather arrives from the west and moves to the east between 3pm and midnight. Current forecast data suggests another 1/2" to 1" of rain is possible, with localized totals up to 1.25".

While severe weather is not anticipated, isolated thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts in excess of 30mph will need to be monitored for.

PinPoint Forecast for what the radar could look like is below. Interactive PinPoint Radar and alerts are available on your phone through the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.