Another round of rain and thunder could wake you Tuesday morning

The place to monitor is West Texas Monday evening as a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to fire up.

As these storms track eastward and cross the I-35 corridor around midnight, the question is if they hold together and eventually bring another round of rain and thunderstorms to the Brazos Valley.

Monday afternoon forecast data trended toward the arrival of these storms as early as 2 A.M. in the western reaches of the area. The bulk of the rain activity is slated to move from west to east across the Brazos Valley through pre-sunrise.

While a few of these storms may be noisy, the greatest risk for severe weather is expected to remain just west of I-35. Still, these storms are worth watching to see if isolated gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain may reach Milam, Lee, Washington, and Austin counties before weakening.

Rainfall totals up to an inch and a half are possible in localized spots tonight. Those with highly saturated grounds, due to heavy rainfall Sunday, will need to be monitored for minor road and travel concerns Tuesday morning.

After this initial line of storms exits the area by mid-morning, Tuesday afternoon and early evening may contain a few stray rumbles of thunder or a quick downpour to close out the day.