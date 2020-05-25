Another round of storms possible Tuesday morning

A drizzly start to Memorial Day should end with at least a peak of sun here and there, and if the sun has its way, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible. Coverage and strength of storms look much lower than yesterday, but a quick, heavy downpour and gusts to 40mph or more can't be ruled out IF storms pop up later today.

Eyes out west, again : Another complex of storms is expected to form in West Texas this afternoon. They'll attempt the trek across the Lone Star State through the evening and overnight, likely reaching I-35 in the middle of the night, and, if they can hold together, the Brazos Valley an hour or two ahead of sunrise.





The higher risk for severe weather is to our west, but we'll be monitoring for storms to push out wind in excess of 50mph through the early morning.

After this line of storms pushes through, Tuesday largely looks quiet, save an isolated storm. Believe it or not, we may have a repeat in store for Wednesday morning, before we turn back to heat-of-the-day rain and storm chances to finish the week and go into the weekend. Stay tuned!