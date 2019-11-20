Bryan Police investigating another vehicle burglary in a neighborhood

One vehicle was broken into on FoxCroft Path in East Bryan around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Resident Veronica Stilley received an alert on her cellphone from her surveillance cameras that picked up a video of the man. He was attempting to open multiple vehicle doors on the street.

As soon as Stilley saw the man on her cameras, she called the Bryan Police Department.

"There was a guy wearing a hoodie, and it was all cinched up around his face, and he went all the way around my husband's truck and checked every door and when he found that they were all locked he just immediately went on to our neighbors' house," said Stilley.

That's when the man walked over to Steve Fredericks' truck.

"I jumped out of bed, put on some clothes, and came out, and sure enough, they had opened my car and taken a bag coins that were in the console," said Fredericks.

Fredericks was thankful that the bag of coins was all the man took, but he said he learned his lesson.

"At some point, I must've left it unlocked, and forgot to lock it back up again," said Fredericks. "Shame on me for not checking it; it's uneasy, but reassuring to know that the police were on it right away."

Stilley said you can never be too careful.

"You want to know that you're inside your house sleeping, and you're safe and that no one is going to come around that shouldn't be there, so it's definitely an uneasy feeling, "said Stilley. "It can happen anywhere, you know they're just looking for an easy opportunity. You can never be too vigilant about what you're doing."

Bryan Police Department has not found the man, but they're asking residents near FoxCroft Path to send in any surveillance video from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday that they believe could be helpful.