Answering the call for help: Brazos County 911 looking for new dispatchers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Tex. (KBTX)- Brazos County 911 is currently accepting applications for full-time 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicators/Dispatchers.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 14th.
For more information and to apply to the agency's website by visiting here.
Candidates who pass each stage of the process below can expect to begin working in May 2020.
Minimum Qualifications:
High School diploma or GED (some college preferred)
Must pass typing & multi-tasking tests
Must be at least 18 years old
Must NOT use tobacco products
Must pass extensive background investigation
Must be able to work any shift
Individuals interested in applying for the 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator position must submit a Preliminary Application for Employment online.
Steps of the Hiring Process:
Online Preliminary Application
Records check and Criminal History check
Typing Test and Multi-tasking Test
Personal History Statement completed and returned
Preliminary Interview
Background Investigation
Oral Board Interview
Drug Screen and Physical Exam *
Psychological Exam *
Fingerprinting
Candidates must be successful in each phase of the selection process. Candidates may be eliminated or disqualified at any point in the process for failure to meet the criteria set forth by the District.
* A conditional offer of employment will have been made before these exams are administered.