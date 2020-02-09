Answering the call for help: Brazos County 911 looking for new dispatchers

Brazos County 911 is currently accepting applications for full-time 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicators/Dispatchers.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 14th.

For more information and to apply to the agency's website by visiting here.

Candidates who pass each stage of the process below can expect to begin working in May 2020.

Minimum Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED (some college preferred)

Must pass typing & multi-tasking tests

Must be at least 18 years old

Must NOT use tobacco products

Must pass extensive background investigation

Must be able to work any shift

Individuals interested in applying for the 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator position must submit a Preliminary Application for Employment online.

Steps of the Hiring Process:

Online Preliminary Application

Records check and Criminal History check

Typing Test and Multi-tasking Test

Personal History Statement completed and returned

Preliminary Interview

Background Investigation

Oral Board Interview

Drug Screen and Physical Exam *

Psychological Exam *

Fingerprinting

Candidates must be successful in each phase of the selection process. Candidates may be eliminated or disqualified at any point in the process for failure to meet the criteria set forth by the District.

* A conditional offer of employment will have been made before these exams are administered.