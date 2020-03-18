Answering your questions: The new social rules for Bryan-College Station

Hours after approving an order to curb public gatherings, including bars and restaurant dining rooms, the mayors of both Bryan and College Station were on KBTX to explain this and other changes in response to COVID-19.

At 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, all bars and restaurants in Bryan and College Station were required to close their dining rooms until the local disaster declaration is lifted. Restaurants may still provide take-out, drive-thru, delivery, and curbside pickup service under this order.

Public gatherings of more than ten people are also now prohibited at public events and social gatherings.

What happens to violators

Anyone caught violating the order could face a fine up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail, but the mayors say that's not the point.

"We're working with our police departments. This is an educational campaign and at 9:01 we're not arresting people," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. "Police are making sure people understand and communicate that and we expect cooperation. We don't think it's going to require anything more than a gentle, but firm, explanation to those who may not have gotten the message."

No public gatherings

The order of no gatherings for more than ten people at a time in one place follows guidelines that are in place by the CDC.

It is not intended for places of employment or other locations where activities and shopping are necessary for essential everyday living.

It does, however, apply to area churches and places of worship but College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said many of them were already following federal recommendations.

"I know the one I attend is already online are so many of the others," said Mooney. "I know the Catholic Diocese has already made that decision on Tuesday to suspend services, and it's not just Sunday services. It's wherever they'd have ten or more people gathered."

Anyone required to work or be near others in a room or a building should follow recommendations of staying at least six feet away from others if possible.

Utility and rent payments

Both mayors also offered reassurance that utilities and water services to residents would not be cut due to someone's inability to pay their bill on time. They said landlords should also consider extending the same courtesy.

"What's the person going to do who evicts you? Find someone else who can't pay the rent right now? People need to understand that we're all in this together," said Mayor Nelson.

More resources and help available

Anyone needing help with food, shelter, bills, and tax assistance should call 2-1-1 Texas.

By dialing 2-1-1, you'll be connected to a free, multilingual 24/7 hotline that helps people find critical support including mental health resources.

If you have questions regarding healthcare management related to the coronavirus, select Option 6.

Visitor Restrictions

To protect the most vulnerable population, the Governor also directed state agencies to restrict visitations at certain facilities. This directive allows limited exceptions for situations like end-of-life visitations and requires all individuals to go through proper screening.

Agencies will be restricting visitation at the following facilities:

Nursing homes

State-supported living centers

Hospitals

Daycare facilities

Prisons, jails, and juvenile justice facilities

Do not stockpile

The Governor reassured the public that stockpiling supplies is not necessary. The State has been working closely with grocers and retailers to ensure shelves are replenished and that Texans have access to the goods and supplies they need.

Report price-gouging

Texans who suspect a case of price-gouging in connection to the potential coronavirus threat should file a consumer complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the OAG.

Click here to be directed to the online consumer complaint form.

Texans can also call the hotline at 1-800-621-0508.

