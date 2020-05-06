Answers about tattoo shops, bars, massage parlors, pools, and DPS offices

KBTX is always working to try and get your questions answered about restrictions and orders in the state of Texas.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott made several clarifications and announcements regarding salons and gyms, but there are still some sectors of the economy not allowed to reopen at this time.

Click here to read the entire proclamation issued by the Governor.

Tattoo studios and massage establishments

Cosmetology salons, hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons, and nail salons are allowed to open on Friday, May 8 with some restrictions.

However, the governor's guidance says residents are still not allowed to visit bars, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, sexually-oriented businesses, or interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys, video arcades, amusement parks, water parks, or splash pads.

Swimming pools

According to the Governor's proclamation, beginning on Friday, May 8, indoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility. Outdoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator.

Local public swimming pools may so operate only if permitted by the local government.

Bars

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he and the Strike Force to Open Texas team are still working on safe ways to reopen bars across the Lone Star State.

Gov. Abbott said he understands the need for bar owners to reopen their doors and asked them to provide feedback to the Strike Force on strategies that can be used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Industry members can provide their feedback through the governor’s website by clicking here.

Weddings

For weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation, or house of worship, the facility may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility.

Wedding reception venues are allowed to operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility. The occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.

At-risk populations should continue to use caution when attending weddings, funeral, burials, and Church services. If possible, watch or participate remotely.

Gyms

Allowed beginning on Monday, May 18: Gyms and exercise facilities and classes that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the gym or exercise facility; provided, however, that locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed, but restrooms may open.

DPS offices

The Texas Department of Public Safety has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards (ID), driver licenses (DL), commercial DLs (CDL) and election identification certificates (EIC).

DMV and DPS offices remain closed to the public but online services are still available.

Click here for additional guidance from DPS.

Other public areas

This executive order does not prohibit people from accessing essential or reopened services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station; providing or obtaining other essential or reopened services; visiting swimming pools, parks, beaches, rivers, or lakes; hunting or fishing; or engaging in physical activity like jogging, bicycling, or other outdoor sports, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

