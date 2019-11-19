Anti-human trafficking billboard going up in Bryan

The fight against human trafficking is coming to a billboard near you.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office is teaming up with anti-human trafficking organization A21, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott for a statewide billboard campaign called “Can You See Me?”

The campaign is a series of billboards that depict scenarios of the “most common forms of human trafficking,” according to a joint release from the agencies.

In the billboards, the public is also urged to report possible instances of human trafficking to the Polaris National Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

A "Can You See Me?" launch event is happening Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at 100 Century Square Drive, College Station.

Brazos County DA Jarvis Parsons joined First News at Four to discuss his office’s involvement in this campaign and why it’s needed in Brazos County. See the full conversation in the video player above.

See the full press release about the campaign and launch event below.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office joins forces with A21, Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott to launch the anti-human trafficking awareness campaign Can You See Me?

Can You See Me? launch event to take place at 100 Century Square Drive, College Station, TX, 10:00 a.m., November 21, 2019

A new approach in the fight against modern-day slavery launches in Brazos County TX this week, as global anti-human trafficking organization A21, in partnership with the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, activates a statewide media campaign entitled Can You See Me?. Designed to equip the public to recognize indicators of human trafficking and report suspicious behavior to dedicated hotline numbers, the public awareness campaign is anticipated to reach tens of millions of commuters and will run until October 2020.

Can You See Me?, a series of billboards that depict scenarios of the most common forms of human trafficking, are displayed in public spaces and transportation hubs across more than 70 Texas markets. The campaign urges members of the public who suspect human trafficking activity to call the Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline and National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. In addition, First Lady Cecilia Abbott is featured on radio psa’s educating the public on human trafficking on iHeartRadio stations during the next year.

“This statewide anti-trafficking awareness campaign is one we hope will be replicated by other states across the U.S. and the world,” said Christian Elliot, Global Development Director of A21. “We’re grateful to our partners, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, who are taking Can You See Me? to the next level in Brazos County. We know this global campaign translates to real impact on the ground wherever it runs, and we’ve seen spikes in hotline activity and victims identified and assisted as a direct result.”

Anyone who suspects human trafficking activity should call the Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline on 1-888-373-7888 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Press Launch Event

Members of the press are invited to attend the campaign launch event, to be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 21, 2019 at 100 Century Square Drive, College Station, TX. See the press contact below for more information.

About the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, led by District Attorney Jarvis Parsons, handles all felony criminal cases in Brazos County, as well as any juvenile criminal conduct. Their caseload includes human trafficking, promotion of prostitution, online solicitation of minors, child pornography and all other cases involving crimes against children. The District Attorney’s Office has specialized prosecution units that deal with violence and exploitation of women and children.

About A21

A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Currently operating in 12 countries, A21 aims to combat modern-day slavery through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 truly believes that a multitude of victims will be identified and assisted, and perpetrators will be brought to justice.

About Can You See Me?

‘Can You See Me?’ exists to bring awareness of the millions of women, men and children who are currently trapped in slavery across the world. By partnering with law enforcement, governments, businesses and NGOs, A21’s goal is to turn awareness into action.

