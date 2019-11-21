Anti-human trafficking campaign launches in Brazos County

You may soon start seeing billboards across town aiming to stop human trafficking in our area.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office is partnering with an anti-human trafficking organization and the governor's office for the campaign called "Can You See Me?"

They held a launch campaign in College Station on Thursday morning. Their goal is to be able to identify women and children being trafficked in our area, even though many people don't think it could ever happen here.

Brazos county DA Jarvis Parsons says most people don't know what to look for.

“These people offer them money, care, respect, self-esteem. And it's kind of a lure to get them in, and then once they get them in, they might get them addicted to drugs, use violence” Parsons continued. “They might say, if you love me, you'll do this for me. And so people looking for love in all the wrong places will do things they never, ever do.”

The next step is to create a task force to teach individuals how to focus on prevention, education, and action. That trafficking summit is on December 17, at 1:30 p.m.