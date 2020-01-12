Antique store holding emergency sale after storms leave behind exposed roof

If you're looking for a good deal on antiques, you may want to rush over to Hidden Treasures in the Smetana community of Brazos County.

The store received significant roof damage during Friday night's storms and now the owners are concerned the next round of rain could ruin everything inside.

That's why they're hoping to sell as much as possible on Sunday.

The business will remain open until 6 p.m. and they're hoping everything goes - which means they're willing to make some deals.

Hidden Treasures is located at 7686 W. SH 21 on the northwest corner of SH 21 and Smetana Road in Brazos County.

We'll have more on their story Sunday night on News 3 at 10.