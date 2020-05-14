Procession held to honor local firefighter killed in crash

First responders, families, and friends came together to remember a Madisonville firefighter who recently passed away.

"It is a really sad day here in Madisonville because we've lost one of our finest firemen," said Madisonville City Manager, Camilla Viator.

A funeral and apparatus procession was held Thursday afternoon for Cory Heidler.

Heidler died Friday night on Highway 105 in Washington County when his pickup truck left the highway and crashed. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

To honor Heidler, citizens were invited to stand along his procession route through the streets of Madisonville.

The city of Madisonville says he is a hero who will be missed.

"As a wonderful fireman and a caring father, a great son, great friend, great brother, guy, all around, all American, a hero," said Viator.

Heidler was also a mechanic at Henson Motor Company in Madisonville.

He leaves behind two children, his mother, and sister.

Heidler had been with the Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department for about 15 years.