Appeals court to hear case involving Kiddie Academy in Bryan

An appeals court in Waco will be next to take a look at a temporary restraining order involving Kiddie Academy in Bryan.

Monday Judge Kyle Hawthorn with the 85th District Court submitted his findings and recommendations to that court to move the case along.

The restraining order prevents the state from shutting the daycare facility.

Last month, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services says Kiddie Academy on Copperfield Drive failed to comply with minimum code standards.

Licensing officials say the daycare was given nearly 20 citations since receiving its permit to operate in 2018.