Applications open for AgriLife's Master Gardener classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension's Brazos County office is inviting people to become Texas Master Gardeners.

On January 16, Brazos County will begin their next round of classes to train and prepare future Master Gardeners. Classes are typically held on Thursdays. Students need to complete a minimum of 50 hours of instruction.

People interested in becoming master gardeners need to apply before November 1 and participate in an interview. The cost is $250.

Visit the Brazos County AgriLife Extension Office to sign up or visit the office's website.