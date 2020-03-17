Spring Aggie Ring Day canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Association of Former Students has canceled Aggie Ring Day originally scheduled for Apr. 17 and 18. This decision was made in accordance with the current recommendations from the CDC of avoiding large gatherings.

Most Aggie Rings will be shipped directly to the recipients. The option to have The Association hold their ring for pickup when normal operations resume is also available. An email was sent to all the recipients on Tuesday informing them of the changes.

Another email will be sent on Mar. 23 allowing recipients to select delivery of their Aggie Ring between Apr. 2 and Apr. 17.

The Association stressed the absence of Ring Day, however, does not lessen the importance of the Aggie Ring or diminish the academic achievement it signifies.