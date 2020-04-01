April at a glance: More rain, more sunlight

We're gaining daylight! Over the course of the next month, sunrise will be back before 7am, and sunset won't be until after 8pm. You may have also guessed that average temperatures take a good jump as well, with average highs in the 80s lasting from later this month until late October.

Above average temperatures and below average precip have been the themes for the start of 2020. We may see one of those trends flip in the other direction for April!

Above is where we stood on the last day of March. If we're looking just at the year-to-date average, Easterwood Field is about 2 inches below average for this point in the year.

A daily rain chance returns to the forecast on the second day of April, and this unsettled pattern doesn't look to change any time soon. The hope is we can overcome some of this rainfall deficit (at a responsible rate, hopefully) before we get to the middle of the month.