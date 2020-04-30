April by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

Average.

Hit the nail on the head.

Typical.

That is how history is going to remember the Brazos Valley's weather during April 2020. Average.

When it came to temperatures, April brought more above-average afternoon highs to Bryan-College Station than below-average ones. However, those below-average days were so significantly cooler than what you would expect at this time of the year, it balanced the thermometer for the month nicely.

In the end, April 2020 finished with an average temperature -- highs & lows considered -- of 68.5°. The past 30 years of weather tell us our temperature by the end of the month should be: 68.5°.

April was also a good month for rainfall.

The Brazos Valley saw the drought shrink away thanks to a few significant rainfall events. After nine straight months of below-average rainfall, the official rain gauge at Easterwood Airport collected a surplus of 1.20" over the past 30 days.

For the year, Bryan-College Station is still behind on rainfall by just under 1".

Here is a look at April by the numbers :

• Average Temperature: 68.5°

• Number of Days Above-Average: 16

• Number of Days Considered Average: 4

• Number of Days Below-Average: 10

• Rainfall Total for the Month: 3.86"

• Rainfall Surplus for the Month: 1.20"

• Streak of Months with Below-Average Rainfall Broken: 9

May is coming in hot for the Brazos Valley. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach near-or-at record levels through the 5th day of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center gives the area a 50% to 60% chance that temperatures will settle out warmer-than-average over the next 31 days.

More details, as we look ahead, are included in the video above.

