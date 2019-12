The Brazos County Archery Club Fred Bear shoot is happening this week to benefit the Twin City Mission.

The shoot is an ethical 3-D bow shoot. No experience is needed to shoot the bows as the archery club can help anyone who needs help.

It takes place Sunday, December 8 at The Queen 1715 Louis Street in Bryan.

Entry into the shoot requires a donation of either canned goods, toys, clothing, toiletries, or cash.