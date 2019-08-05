Area caregiver arrested for injuring disabled resident

A Bryan woman is out bond after police say she injured a disabled person in her care.

Tiffany West, 30, was a nighttime caregiver at a facility on Bolton Court in College Station.

Police say it was another caregiver who discovered bruises on the non-verbal victim back in March. Other housemates told police that West hit the victim several times with the handle of a broom.

West claimed she was forced to restrain the victim when he became aggressive with other house members. However, Officers say the bruises were not consistent with that story.

West was arrested Friday and charged with intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a disabled individual.