Area churches cancel in-person gatherings over COVID-19 concerns

Many areas churches are staying empty for the foreseeable future over concerns of COVID-19.

Wednesday night is a big night for family gatherings, Bible studies and other activities at churches, but not right now.

Something you normally wouldn't see on a Wednesday night is an empty parking lot at one of the largest churches in our area. Central Church's offices remain open during the day but they've suspended group gatherings and closed their campus. That church and so many others are dealing with the new normal for now.

They are following government guidance to limit groups to 10 or fewer people. The church is doing their services via livestream and trying to connect their congregation with 21st-century technology on Wednesday nights.

"Wednesday night we will just provide some things online, various teachings and studies and then our children and preschool ministries also do that through their Facebook pages and all that through our website as well," said Steve Holt, Central Church Worship Pastor. "So we're just trying to give all of our people a lot of teaching and provide some things so they can worship and continue doing those things in their home."

Over at St. Francis Episcopal Church in College Station the choir would normally meet Wednesday night but that is cancelled and Sunday Services are moving online.

We talked to lots of church leaders about the ministry challenges they are facing.

"We just don't know how long it'll be. But we're ramping up to do our Bible study on Zoom. I became a Zoom subscriber yesterday and we can host our Bible Study there. We can host small group meetings and even going online just to send it out to the parishioners that I'm available. Would you like to just come together and talk?"," said Rev. Lacy Largent of St. Francis Episcopal Church.

She said the church choir will be there Sunday morning to participate in the streaming service. But it's around 5 people.

The church encourages the public to enjoy their outdoor garden labyrinth and grounds while inside gatherings are cancelled at their Rock Prairie campus.

At A&M Church of Christ, they've cancelled their Wednesday night classes but are trying an online meeting for Christianity 101 at 7 p.m. on Google Hangout. They'll be studying the New Testament virtually.

KBTX met with Lead Minister Greg Anderson earlier in the day about this extreme change.

"And one of the things that we've missed obviously is just community, just being together but we also recognize that the church is not the church building so we're trying to do as much as well can to bless as many people as we can even in this very difficult time," said Anderson.

Many churches have already cancelled Sunday services or made plans to do them virtually. A&M Church of Christ will be streaming their service this Sunday and asking people to avoid small groups and practice social distancing

The Austin Diocese for the Roman Catholic Church has suspended all public masses.

We don't know how long these changes will last and when the COVID-19 concerns will finally end.

