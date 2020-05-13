Area high schools announce graduation dates

Local and area school districts are announcing dates for high school graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bryan ISD
All graduations will be at Merrill Green Stadium.
Mary Catherine Harris High School
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:00 p.m.
Bryan Collegiate High School
Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
Travis Bryan High School
Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
James Earl Rudder High School
Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
College Station ISD
A&M Consolidated High School
Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium
College Station High School
Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m. at Cougar Field
College View High School
Thursday, June 25 at Christ United Methodist Church
Madisonville High School
Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 at Mustang Stadium
Franklin High School
Friday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium
Mumford High School
Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the district athletic complex
Caldwell High School
Friday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. at Hornet Stadium
Snook High School
Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m at Bluejay Stadium
Somerville High School
Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Yeguas Stadium
Buffalo High School
Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. at Bison Stadium
In the event of bad weather, the graduation will be moved to Saturday, May 30th
Centerville High School
Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium
Milano High School
Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the football stadium
Burton High School
Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium
Lexington High School
Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. at Eagle football stadium
In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will be held Saturday, May 30 at the same time.
Crockett High School
Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the football stadium
