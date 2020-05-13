Area high schools announce graduation dates

Local and area school districts are announcing dates for high school graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan ISD
All graduations will be at Merrill Green Stadium.

Mary Catherine Harris High School
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:00 p.m.

Bryan Collegiate High School
Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Travis Bryan High School
Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

James Earl Rudder High School
Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

College Station ISD
A&M Consolidated High School
Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium

College Station High School
Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m. at Cougar Field

College View High School
Thursday, June 25 at Christ United Methodist Church

Madisonville High School
Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 at Mustang Stadium

Franklin High School
Friday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium

Mumford High School
Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the district athletic complex

Caldwell High School
Friday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Snook High School
Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m at Bluejay Stadium

Somerville High School
Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Yeguas Stadium

Buffalo High School
Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. at Bison Stadium
In the event of bad weather, the graduation will be moved to Saturday, May 30th

Centerville High School
Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

Milano High School
Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the football stadium

Burton High School
Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium

Lexington High School
Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. at Eagle football stadium
In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will be held Saturday, May 30 at the same time.

Crockett High School
Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the football stadium

E-mail us at news@kbtx.com or call our newsroom at (979) 268-1497 to have your school district added to the list.

 