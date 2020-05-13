Area high schools announce graduation dates

Local and area school districts are announcing dates for high school graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan ISD

All graduations will be at Merrill Green Stadium.

Mary Catherine Harris High School

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:00 p.m.

Bryan Collegiate High School

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Travis Bryan High School

Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

James Earl Rudder High School

Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

College Station ISD

A&M Consolidated High School

Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium

College Station High School

Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m. at Cougar Field

College View High School

Thursday, June 25 at Christ United Methodist Church

Madisonville High School

Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 at Mustang Stadium

Franklin High School

Friday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium

Mumford High School

Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the district athletic complex

Caldwell High School

Friday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Snook High School

Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m at Bluejay Stadium

Somerville High School

Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Yeguas Stadium

Buffalo High School

Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. at Bison Stadium

In the event of bad weather, the graduation will be moved to Saturday, May 30th

Centerville High School

Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

Milano High School

Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the football stadium

Burton High School

Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. at the football stadium

Lexington High School

Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. at Eagle football stadium

In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will be held Saturday, May 30 at the same time.

Crockett High School

Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the football stadium

E-mail us at news@kbtx.com or call our newsroom at (979) 268-1497 to have your school district added to the list.

