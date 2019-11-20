Area hotel raising money to donate rocking chairs to hospitals

Area hotels are teaming up to help provide rocking chairs for local hospitals. It's part of the Rockin' the Courts fundraiser.

Hotels including Cavalry Court in College Station have partnered with other organizations to donate the rocking chairs.

Money raised throughout November will be used to purchase rocking chairs for several hospitals across Texas, including CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan and Baylor Scott & White in College Station.

For more information or to donate, visit valenciahotelgroup.com/rockin-the-courts.