Area law enforcement: Despite COVID-19 changes, when you call 9-1-1, we’re still there

Law enforcement in the area is making changes to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk, College Station Asst. Police Chief Billy Couch and Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske joined News 3 at Six to discuss how these changes affect—or don’t affect—residents of their respective communities. See below for the full list of changes.

“We want our citizens to understand that we are here to protect them, and we’ll do everything we can,” said Kirk.

“We’ve made some modifications to how we serve the community, but as a city at large we are working hard to maintain the continuity of service in all of our departments,” Couch said.

“We will respond—we have more information going in, hopefully, but we will respond the same way,” said Buske. “We will not not answer calls for any reason; we will be there.”

The agencies are also handling enforcing of new municipal or state ordinances restricting public gatherings. As of Friday, none of them report any calls related to these ordinances.

Kirk says that his deputies have focused on education first.

“It’s important that everyone understands the importance of this,” said Kirk. “And that we do everything we can to follows these orders and these guidelines.”

How are area law enforcement adjusting workflow to protect against COVID-19?

First responders across Brazos County are taking extra steps to better protect themselves and the public from any possible exposures to COVID-19.

As always, in the event of in-progress and emergency situations local police, fire, and EMS personnel will be dispatched to assist those in need of such services.

When callers report non-emergency incidents, dispatch personnel will work to find out if sending first responders is the safest course of action for the public.

This will result in dispatchers asking additional questions to ensure safety protocols are utilized for COVID-19 to minimize virus spread.

When appropriate, non-emergency incidents will be handled electronically or by telephone. Citizens will be referred to existing resources to report their incident in a way that does not necessitate response to their location.

This will primarily be accomplished by having the citizen file a phone report either by calling a designated location, or an officer might instead call the person back at a time that current calls for service permits.

This applies to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, and Texas A&M University Police Department.

For non-emergency calls:

· (979) 764-3600 for the College Station Police Department

· (979) 845-2345 for the Texas A&M University Police Department

· (979) 361-3888 for the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

