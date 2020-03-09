Area schools cleaning campuses to kill germs with students, staff on spring break

Area schools are taking precautions to clean their campuses as fears of COVID-19 spread around the world.

Monday at Allen Academy, custodial crews were working over spring break as part of regular cleaning efforts. Trent Vanadore with Allen Academy suggests parents also take precautions at home or when traveling. Extra cleaning is also happening in the nurse's office during the break.

"The nurse's office, obviously they come in contact with a lot more sickness than most of these areas do, so we did a thorough scrub of all the beds and floors and everything that they might have touched in that area," said Vanadore, Director of Facilities at Allen Academy. "We know the coronavirus is actually spread by people coughing and sneezing and so we’re making sure all hard surfaces are sanitized with an EPA-approved chemical that we get through Ecolab and so we know that’s the most important thing because kids like to touch things and we just gotta make sure everything is clean for them."

Custodial crews at River Bend Elementary in College Station were also cleaning classrooms Monday with students and staff on spring break there.

Navasota ISD disinfected all desks, door handles, restrooms and hard surfaces in their schools over the weekend.