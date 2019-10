A return of gulf moisture amid clear skies and calm wind has led to areas of dense fog early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for a majority of the Brazos Valley, especially west of I-45, until 10am.

Increase following distance and use your low beam headlights to make yourself more visible to oncoming traffic. Fog will begin to lift after 8am, and we should give way to peeks of sunshine by or before 10am.