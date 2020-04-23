Argentina Tegu Monitor found and caught in College Station

Have you ever heard of a Tegu Monitor Lizard? They are large lizards native to South America.

David Heithoff from Critter Control of College Station can tell you about them since he has seen one in person.

On Apr. 17, he was called to a home in College Station for a large lizard. When he arrived, what he found was a Black and White Argentina Tegu Monitor. It proved difficult to capture in a live trap.

“I had to catch it in a body grip,” said Heithoff. “I would not go into a live trap.”

Unfortunately, the animal did not survive. The lizard was 38 inches tip to tip.

Heithoff later found out they are not allowed within city limits and suspects it was a pet that accidentally escaped.

