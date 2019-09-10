Madisonville police arrest teenager for robbery at business

The Madisonville Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody following Tuesday's robbery at a convenience store.

Police identified the suspect as Da'Tavion McCarty, 19. He's been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say McCarty was armed with a gun and went into the business Tuesday morning in the 800 block of South May Street and demanded money from the cash register.

The store owner then wrestled the gun away from McCarty who then ran away from the area, said police. He left behind his weapon and a t-shirt at the store.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Schools were on lockdown initially during the investigation, according to the Madisonville Police Chief.

Police announced the arrest shortly before 6:00 p.m. on the department's Facebook page.