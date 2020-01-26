Armed man robs convenience store along Highway 6 in Bryan

Updated: Sun 3:04 PM, Jan 26, 2020

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX)- Bryan police are investigating a Saturday night aggravated robbery at a convenience store.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. at 891 N. Earl Rudder Freeway at E. WJB Parkway.

Police say a man wearing dark clothing entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the employee. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was not hurt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

 