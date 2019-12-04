Armed men try to gain entry into local apartment

College Station police are investigating an incident Wednesday involving armed men who tried to gain access to an apartment.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a complex located at 2300 Cottage Lane, said police. The resident said two men displayed a handgun in a threatening manner and tried to get inside.

Nobody was injured and the suspects fled the area before police arrived.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.