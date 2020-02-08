Arrangements made for local 3 year old killed in San Antonio

Funeral arrangements have been made for a local couple's grandchild after he was murdered late last month in San Antonio.

3-year-old Christian Paz died after he was left in the care of his mother's now ex-boyfriend at the family's home in San Antonio.

Paz was taken to a hospital where he passed away from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a medical examiner in Bexar County.

A visitation for Christian will be held Friday, February 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The memorial service will start at 5 p.m.

Both events will be held at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan.