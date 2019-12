The Arts Council is kicking off the new year by holding its annual Boots and BBQ Fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit the various outreach programs of The Art's Council.

Join them for an afternoon of art, music and Texas BBQ. Performer Chris Martinez will make an appearance this year.

The fundraiser will be held at The Art's Council's facility in south College Station on January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. Tickets will cost $40 and can be purchased online.