Arts Council hosts annual Boots and BBQ Fundraiser

Art lovers gathered in College Station Saturday for boots, barbecue and some live music.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley held their annual Boots and BBQ fundraiser.

Visitors got to enjoy plenty of food, see artwork on display and their impact on our area. Money raised will benefit the Arts Council and their programs.

"It's a casual day for people just to come out and get to know who we are in our new building and learn that we do all kinds of things for the arts. The arts is not jut one thing. Because our mission is to make art accessible to everyone that is in the Brazos Valley and even our visitors," said Sheree Boegner, The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley Executive Director.

This is the second year the Art's Council has been at their new facility along Highway 6 just south of Barron Road.