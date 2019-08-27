Arts Council to commemorate 9/11 attacks with new Ground Zero 360 exhibit

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is debuting a new exhibit commemorating one of the most monumental events in American history. The exhibit features works by Nicola McClean, a woman who lived near the World Trade Center at the time of the September 11 attacks.

"In the aftermath of the attack, she picked up her camera and did the only thing she knew how to do, which was document what she was seeing at ground zero," said Brian Blake, an employee at the Arts Council discussing the Ground Zero 360 exhibit. "And that began a journey for her that led to this full-fledged exhibit."

Blake says the Ground Zero 360 exhibit will also include collaborations with fellow artists and artifacts from fallen first responders.

The exhibit opens on September 6 at 10:00 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Visit the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley website for more details.